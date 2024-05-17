Exchange Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 795 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 795 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.24.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.03. 2,348,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,187,582. The company has a market cap of $112.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.78. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

