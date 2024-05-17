Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 30 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Linde by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 42.2% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Linde news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total value of $23,353,139.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,695.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,687,605. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LIN stock traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $432.38. 456,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,213. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $451.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.51. The company has a market cap of $207.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $350.60 and a 12 month high of $477.71.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.83.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

