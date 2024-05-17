CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Trading Down 3.2%

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.59 and last traded at $20.66. 22,554 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 250,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CRGX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CARGO Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Thursday.

CARGO Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.20.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.13. Analysts forecast that CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CARGO Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $238,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in CARGO Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $636,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CARGO Therapeutics

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

Further Reading

