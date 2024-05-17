CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Stock Price Up 16.7%

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report) shot up 16.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 113,613 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 288,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

CMC Metals Trading Up 16.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$5.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04.

CMC Metals Company Profile

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,017 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

