Fortuna Silver Mines (FVI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Fortuna Silver Mines to post earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.39%. The business had revenue of C$361.23 million for the quarter.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Down 1.7 %

TSE FVI traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$6.32. 177,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,179. The firm has a market cap of C$1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of C$3.56 and a 52-week high of C$6.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Insider Transactions at Fortuna Silver Mines

In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Senior Officer David Whittle sold 5,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total value of C$26,617.11. In other news, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 48,900 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.41, for a total transaction of C$313,375.65. Also, Senior Officer David Whittle sold 5,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total transaction of C$26,617.11. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

