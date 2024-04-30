Intrust Bank NA Grows Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Entergy were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE ETR traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.91. 71,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.55 and its 200-day moving average is $100.85. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $108.81.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Entergy’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETR. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Entergy

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $874,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Entergy news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,226,685 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.