Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Price Target Raised to $109.00

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered Insperity from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insperity currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Insperity Stock Up 0.3 %

Insperity Announces Dividend

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $104.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Insperity has a 52-week low of $90.80 and a 52-week high of $128.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insperity news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $544,497.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,066.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Insperity

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 2.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 44,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Insperity by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Insperity by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

