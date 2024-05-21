Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.94. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $20.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.93 and a beta of 1.74.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $7,560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $82,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 971,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,000,555.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $7,560,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,577,873 shares of company stock worth $41,719,157. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,261,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,702 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,936,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,325 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,205,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,081,000 after buying an additional 2,517,012 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,297,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,514,000 after buying an additional 2,486,986 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $84,165,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.