Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.78 million for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%.

Mammoth Energy Services Stock Up 0.9 %

TUSK traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.27. The stock had a trading volume of 713 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,405. Mammoth Energy Services has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.

