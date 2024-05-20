Keystone Financial Group Trims Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Keystone Financial Group trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 40,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,549,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY traded up $13.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $783.48. 2,187,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,004,941. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $419.80 and a 52-week high of $800.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $760.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $686.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.51, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $769.53.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

