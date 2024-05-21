Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) PT Raised to $12.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GOOS. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore raised their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.42.

GOOS stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.46. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Canada Goose by 19.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,967,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,905,000 after purchasing an additional 812,174 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the third quarter worth approximately $9,456,000. Patient Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Canada Goose by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 3,842,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,537,000 after purchasing an additional 529,177 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its stake in Canada Goose by 21.1% during the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,759,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,791,000 after purchasing an additional 306,783 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the third quarter worth approximately $3,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

