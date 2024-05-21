Head-To-Head Contrast: Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) & Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY)

Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Free Report) and Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Pacific Basin Shipping has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Imperial Petroleum has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pacific Basin Shipping and Imperial Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Basin Shipping 0 0 0 0 N/A Imperial Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pacific Basin Shipping and Imperial Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Basin Shipping $2.30 billion 0.83 $109.38 million N/A N/A Imperial Petroleum $183.73 million 0.65 $71.13 million $1.40 2.87

Pacific Basin Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Imperial Petroleum.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.4% of Imperial Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Imperial Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Basin Shipping and Imperial Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Basin Shipping N/A N/A N/A Imperial Petroleum 32.64% 20.47% 14.74%

Summary

Imperial Petroleum beats Pacific Basin Shipping on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company offers its shipping services that mainly carry major and minor bulks, including grains, ores, logs/forest products, bauxite, sugar, concentrates, cement and clinkers, coal/coke, fertilizers, alumina, steel, pet-coke, salt, sand and gypsum, and scrap. It also offers shipping consulting, crewing, secretarial, and ship agency and management services. In addition, the company is involved in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities. It has a fleet of 266 owned and chartered vessels, including 121 Handysize, 1 Capesize, and 144 Supramax/Ultramax vessels. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of April 1, 2024, the company owned and operated a fleet of six medium range refined petroleum product tankers; one Aframax tanker; two suezmax tankers; and two handysize drybulk carriers with a total capacity of 791,000 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

