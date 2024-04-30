Naviter Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $178.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.46.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.12%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.74.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

