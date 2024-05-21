ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ AACG opened at $0.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.02. ATA Creativity Global has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $1.65.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 30.94% and a negative net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

