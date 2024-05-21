Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

VKTX has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $112.38.

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $67.52 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $99.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.35 and a 200-day moving average of $42.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $22,136,890.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,413,639.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,059,845.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,785,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $638,429,000 after buying an additional 2,403,820 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,380,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,202,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,379,000 after purchasing an additional 822,156 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,279,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,159,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,274,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,727,000 after purchasing an additional 311,681 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

