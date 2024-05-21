S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
S&W Seed Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SANW opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.95.
S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 33.78% and a negative net margin of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $18.32 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&W Seed
About S&W Seed
S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than S&W Seed
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- Stock Average Calculator
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.