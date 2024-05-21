S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SANW opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.95.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 33.78% and a negative net margin of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $18.32 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&W Seed

About S&W Seed

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in S&W Seed stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Free Report ) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,070,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,701 shares during the period. S&W Seed accounts for about 2.1% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned 9.46% of S&W Seed worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

