Zuora (ZUO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zuora will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 22nd. Analysts expect Zuora to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

Zuora last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $110.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. On average, analysts expect Zuora to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zuora Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:ZUO opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. Zuora has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZUO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zuora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $31,452.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $83,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,155.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $31,452.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,722.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 481,854 shares of company stock worth $4,393,048 over the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zuora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

Featured Stories

