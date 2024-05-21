American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Price Performance

American Realty Investors stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. American Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.52. The company has a quick ratio of 33.02, a current ratio of 33.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Realty Investors stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. ( NYSE:ARL Free Report ) by 227.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Realty Investors were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

