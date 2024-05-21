American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American Realty Investors stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. American Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.52. The company has a quick ratio of 33.02, a current ratio of 33.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter.
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.
