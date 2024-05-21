GDS (GDS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 22nd. Analysts expect GDS to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. GDS has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $360.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.21 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 43.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. On average, analysts expect GDS to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GDS Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of GDS opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average of $7.94. GDS has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on GDS from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.69.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

