Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) PT Raised to $193.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $182.00 to $193.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 1.8 %

WMS stock opened at $177.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.51. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52 week low of $93.16 and a 52 week high of $184.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $653.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.99 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $1,635,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $1,635,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $124,351,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,532,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $580,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 122.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $861,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $691,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 16.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 139,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,059,000 after buying an additional 19,626 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

