WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded WestRock from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on WestRock from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus raised their price target on WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.60.

WestRock Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:WRK opened at $52.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.10. WestRock has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $52.98. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.10.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. WestRock had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 101.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WestRock

In other news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $358,488.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,471.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $358,488.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,471.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WestRock

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in WestRock by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also

