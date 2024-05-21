StockNews.com Upgrades Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.23.

Get Qualys alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Qualys

Qualys Stock Down 0.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $146.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.51. Qualys has a 52-week low of $119.12 and a 52-week high of $206.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.81.

In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $155,876.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,654,132.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $155,876.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,654,132.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $235,821.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,398,729.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,590 shares of company stock worth $2,419,842 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,719,000 after buying an additional 197,911 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 501,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,743,000 after buying an additional 169,293 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 245,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,970,000 after buying an additional 154,492 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,893,000 after buying an additional 122,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 201,932.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 117,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 117,121 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.