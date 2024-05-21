JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for V2X (NYSE:VVX)

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of V2X (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on V2X from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on V2X from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

V2X Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE VVX opened at $47.03 on Friday. V2X has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -361.77 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.17 million. V2X had a positive return on equity of 12.25% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that V2X will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of V2X by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of V2X by 19.1% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of V2X by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of V2X by 10.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

V2X Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

Featured Stories

