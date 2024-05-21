StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Up 2.2 %
LOAN stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $5.29. The company has a market cap of $59.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.84.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 92.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.
