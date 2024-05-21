StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Up 2.2 %

LOAN stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $5.29. The company has a market cap of $59.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.84.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

Manhattan Bridge Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 92.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOAN. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 67.8% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 506.7% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 24,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.