First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th.

First Business Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. First Business Financial Services has a payout ratio of 19.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Business Financial Services to earn $5.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

First Business Financial Services Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $41.03. The company has a market cap of $275.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $62.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.47 million. Research analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FBIZ shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FBIZ

About First Business Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.