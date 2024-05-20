Columbia Asset Management Has $5.67 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Columbia Asset Management reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,127 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.1% of Columbia Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,684,899,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 10,702.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,174,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $644,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,297 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,165,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 16.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,997,877 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $789,762,000 after purchasing an additional 429,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 39.6% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306,329 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,139,000 after purchasing an additional 370,699 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s stock traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $267.90. 2,650,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,299,506. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.65. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $193.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $836,300. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

