Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Western Pacific Wealth Management LP

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 3.4% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ADE LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $120.90. The stock had a trading volume of 555,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,844. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $121.64. The company has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.32 and a 200-day moving average of $113.26.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

