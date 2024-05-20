Keystone Financial Group Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Keystone Financial Group cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.67.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $229.34. 2,682,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,411,715. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.