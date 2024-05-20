Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,500,044 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,784 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.0% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.46% of Visa worth $2,212,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Visa by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,770 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,177,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,800,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Visa by 223.0% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 72,805 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 50,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,213,165 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $576,192,000 after purchasing an additional 404,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.76.

Read Our Latest Report on Visa

Visa Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE V traded down $1.65 on Monday, reaching $278.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,460,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,364,414. The firm has a market cap of $509.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.14 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $277.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.