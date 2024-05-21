Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 11,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 38,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.53. The company had a trading volume of 22,414,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,669,906. The company has a market capitalization of $161.67 billion, a PE ratio of -475.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $40.37.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Several analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

