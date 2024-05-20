Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $247.90 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,582,007 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 135,515 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Starbucks worth $247,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $442,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,646,580 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $158,088,000 after purchasing an additional 322,002 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 97,436 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 16,354 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Wedbush decreased their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $346,140. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,744,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,074,775. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.56. The stock has a market cap of $87.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

