Assetmark Inc. Has $76.37 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,025,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 7,193 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $76,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Asset Management increased its position in Verizon Communications by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 116,073 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 93,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 17,227 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Verizon Communications by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 221,809 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,362,000 after purchasing an additional 130,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.13. The company had a trading volume of 8,664,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,352,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The company has a market capitalization of $168.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

