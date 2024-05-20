Columbia Asset Management Trims Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Columbia Asset Management trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,842 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.2% of Columbia Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optas LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Investors Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot stock traded down $6.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $337.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,236,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $354.88 and its 200 day moving average is $347.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,991 shares of company stock worth $35,915,914 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

