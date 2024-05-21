Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $10.27 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.2% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 3,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 419,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 20,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 12,822 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 223,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,757,000 after purchasing an additional 14,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 27,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $161.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,912,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,247,853. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.73 and its 200-day moving average is $152.16. The company has a market cap of $297.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $171.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,796 shares of company stock worth $2,575,361 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.10.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

