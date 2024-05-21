BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.10.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $94.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $62.42 and a fifty-two week high of $96.40.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $806.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.70 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.07%.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $274,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,305.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 214.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 102.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the first quarter worth about $86,000. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

