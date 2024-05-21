StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Price Performance
CPSH stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. CPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 million, a P/E ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.42.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.91 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 2.92%.
About CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
