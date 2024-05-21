StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPSH stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. CPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 million, a P/E ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.42.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.91 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 2.92%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CPS Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPS Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CPSH Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of CPS Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

