Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AKAM. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $94.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.72. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $86.31 and a 52 week high of $129.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.43 and a 200-day moving average of $111.59.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $489,285.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,208.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 22,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.68 per share, with a total value of $2,038,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,342,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,114,114.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $489,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,208.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,243 shares of company stock worth $3,441,153. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,816 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 711 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,625 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

