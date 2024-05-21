Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Natera in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Natera from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Natera from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Natera from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.47.

Get Natera alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NTRA

Natera Trading Down 0.1 %

NTRA stock opened at $106.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.30 and a 200-day moving average of $74.54. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Natera has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $108.75.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.31 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Natera will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Natera

In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 35,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $2,651,202.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,334,729.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 35,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $2,651,202.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,334,729.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 9,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $824,045.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,821,120.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 323,628 shares of company stock valued at $29,214,503. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Natera

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Natera by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natera

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.