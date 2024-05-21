Analysts Set Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Target Price at $18.33

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENVX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Enovix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

In related news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $36,213.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 978,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,854.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Enovix in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enovix in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

ENVX stock opened at $10.08 on Thursday. Enovix has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.89.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 85.47% and a negative net margin of 1,448.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enovix will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

