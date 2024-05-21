DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) PT Lowered to $17.50 at BMO Capital Markets

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on DXC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.41.

DXC Technology Stock Down 1.9 %

DXC stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $28.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DXC Technology

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 18,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $393,356.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,034.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth $1,042,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 73,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 33,106 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 114,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

