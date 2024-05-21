CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.50.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE Group stock opened at $90.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.44. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $98.65.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at $6,766,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CBRE Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $381,164,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,505,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,097 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $104,277,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 15.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,820,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,786,000 after purchasing an additional 894,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 16,005,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,919,000 after buying an additional 683,225 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CBRE Group

(Get Free Report

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.