Regenicin (OTCMKTS:RGIN) and ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA) Critical Comparison

ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA – Get Free Report) and Regenicin (OTCMKTS:RGIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.0% of ProSomnus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Regenicin shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of ProSomnus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get ProSomnus alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ProSomnus and Regenicin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProSomnus 0 1 2 0 2.67 Regenicin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

ProSomnus presently has a consensus price target of $2.33, suggesting a potential upside of 7,366.67%.

ProSomnus has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regenicin has a beta of -17.47, meaning that its stock price is 1,847% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ProSomnus and Regenicin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProSomnus -87.14% N/A -106.30% Regenicin N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ProSomnus and Regenicin’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProSomnus $27.65 million 0.02 -$24.09 million ($1.56) -0.02 Regenicin N/A N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

Regenicin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ProSomnus.

Summary

ProSomnus beats Regenicin on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProSomnus

(Get Free Report)

ProSomnus, Inc. operates as a medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets precision intraoral medical devices for treating and managing patients with obstructive sleep apnea. The company sells its products to sleep dentists, sleep physicians, primary care providers, otolaryngologists, and other integrated healthcare service providers through a direct sales force. ProSomnus, Inc. is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About Regenicin

(Get Free Report)

Regenicin, Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing a technology of tissue-engineered skin substitutes. Its product portfolio includes NovaDerm, a multi-layered tissue-engineered living skin and cultured skin substitute product for the treatment of burns; and TempaDerm to treat smaller wound areas on patients, such as ulcers. The company products are used to restore the qualities of healthy human skin for use in the treatment of burns, chronic wounds, and various plastic surgery procedures. The company was formerly known as Windstar, Inc. and changed its name to Regenicin, Inc. in July 2010. Regenicin, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Little Falls, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for ProSomnus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSomnus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.