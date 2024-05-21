Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Downgraded by Guggenheim

Guggenheim downgraded shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lithia Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $318.55.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of LAD stock opened at $266.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.69. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $227.41 and a one year high of $331.96.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.85 by ($1.74). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.44 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 28.78 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total transaction of $35,109.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,847.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lithia Motors

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 5,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 509.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 80.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

Further Reading

