Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.04.

A number of brokerages have commented on CFLT. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Confluent from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Confluent Trading Down 0.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Confluent has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $41.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.53.

In other news, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 7,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $232,573.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 7,234 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $232,573.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $132,104.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,970,428.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 640,777 shares of company stock valued at $21,025,474 in the last three months. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Confluent by 14.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,824,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,230,000 after buying an additional 470,002 shares during the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,512,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,139,000 after acquiring an additional 94,405 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 18,649.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Confluent by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,044,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,939,000 after purchasing an additional 327,940 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

