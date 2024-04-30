LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.01 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.38. 4,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,884. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.29. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $74.64.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 36,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $2,578,817.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,091.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 5,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $344,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 36,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $2,578,817.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,091.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,036 shares of company stock valued at $7,873,749. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

