Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Short Interest Update

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the March 31st total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.
Cathedral Energy Services Price Performance
CETEF stock opened at C$0.66 on Tuesday. Cathedral Energy Services has a one year low of C$0.42 and a one year high of C$0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.60.
Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cathedral Energy Services
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- McDonald’s Trend Following Signal is an Opportunity Today
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- CVS Stock is Nearing a 52-Week Low, Better Buy Than Walgreens?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Did the Rally in Coca-Cola Company Stock Just Fizzle Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Cathedral Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathedral Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.