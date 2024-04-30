Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Up 21.2% in April

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the March 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Capgemini Stock Performance
Shares of Capgemini stock opened at $44.10 on Tuesday. Capgemini has a fifty-two week low of $32.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.65.
Capgemini Company Profile
