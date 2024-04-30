Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Up 21.2% in April

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the March 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Capgemini Stock Performance

Shares of Capgemini stock opened at $44.10 on Tuesday. Capgemini has a fifty-two week low of $32.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.65.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services in strategy, technology, data science, and creative design fields to support companies and organizations in creating new models and new products within the digital economy.

