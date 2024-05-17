Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) PT Lowered to $47.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FLNC. Susquehanna upgraded Fluence Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.06.

Fluence Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.22. 105,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,206. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -46.92 and a beta of 2.48. Fluence Energy has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $31.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.13.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $623.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Fluence Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 11.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,178,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,130,000 after acquiring an additional 656,839 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,330,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,086,000 after acquiring an additional 757,105 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,959,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,849 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,880,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 65.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,694,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,609 shares in the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

