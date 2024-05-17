Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 254.7% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 999,900.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the period. 13.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of MUFG opened at $10.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.62.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

