Wade G W & Inc. Sells 301 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $262.17. 486,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,113,087. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $263.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.99 and a 200-day moving average of $242.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.